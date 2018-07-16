Abortion laws better left up to the states

The potential of Donald Trump appointing a conservative to the U.S. Supreme Court has galvanized pro-choice advocates against the administration. It seems impossible to bridge the opposing sides. Abortion appears to be the religion of the left, as much as anti-abortion is on the right.

But Nevada law ensures that abolishing Roe v. Wade would not affect access to abortion here. I owned and operated a Medicare-certified surgical center in another state. It is usually up to the states to determine how they want their health-care practitioners and privileges managed. Even though I favor the abolition of Roe v. Wade, I still believe this issue should be left to state control, with no tax funding of abortion providers.

We already have “differences” among our states. Abortion would just be another one. I detest abortion because I believe it is murder. But states manage their own medical professionals. They should manage this, too. Not everything should be decided by federal mandate.