Africa and slave reparations

Discussion about slavery and reparations usually omits two points.

First, it was African kings, rulers, warlords and thugs capturing and selling their people who made the vile trade possible. Why hasn’t Africa’s responsibility as a critical player in slavery been raised when discussing reparations?

Second, why is slavery discussed in the past tense? Slavery is alive and well. Whether it is sweatshops buying illegal immigrants to work in captive situations, buying a man or woman online or from ads in men’s magazines or pimps buying and trading sex slaves.

Slavery goes back to ancient history. Reparations, the sale of humans and all other facets of this vile practice have one thing in common: It’s for the money.