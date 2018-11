Maybe he should get his own house in order before attacking Donald Trump.

Actor Alec Baldwin. (Photo/Julie Jacobson)

It is ironic that the actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” mocking him as being macho, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamaphobic,” now finds himself under arrest for allegedly punching a man over a parking space in Manhattan. Keep this up, Alec, and Donald Trump will soon look like a choirboy.