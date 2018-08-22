All this “free” stuff would bankrupt the United States

Your Friday editorial “Breaking the bank” is a must read — not only for the people of Nevada, but for all the American people.

It sounds very attractive and interesting when you hear proposals for free health care, free college, an increase in Social Security benefits, etc., etc. But a conservative estimate is that the cost of all these free programs will be another $43 trillion. Folks, this is with “t.” Remember this when you go to the polls. Ask yourselves: Are all these “free” programs viable?

Many residents of California, a state long controlled by Democrats, are leaving because of high taxes, unreasonable environmental laws, sanctuary cities, gasoline that costs 50 cents more per gallon than elsewhere and a high crime rate. Do you want Nevada to become the next California?