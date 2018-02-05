America needs more business people in Congress, fewer lawyers

Given the divisiveness and rancor in Congress, it might be a good time to be enlightened by Alexander Hamilton, who wrote in The Federalist Papers (1788) No. 35, that it is impracticable and unnecessary to have representatives of “all the different classes of citizens” in order to have a representative and effective governing body.

The best representative from the citizenry, as defended by Hamilton, was of the “merchant class.” In his enlightened opinion, a successful businessman was best-positioned to know what laws are best for all and how taxation should be administered. And given the premise that all representatives would return to their businesses after serving their constituency, they would of necessity have to live and work under the laws they had created, ensuring fairness and equity.

The preponderance of lawyers in Congress is proving Hamilton correct.

Hamilton specifically excluded the labor class, manufacturers and “the learned professions” from having the best interests of commerce at heart. His defense is thorough, thoughtful and fully reasoned. And it is significant how astute he was so long ago. He loved his country, believed in American exceptionalism and was a true visionary.

This country has elected a successful businessman as chief executive. That’s a first step. Now we need to elect more successful businesspeople to the legislative branch to fulfill the vision of one of this nation’s most brilliant founders. We certainly have nothing to lose and much to gain by following his proposition.