American politicians consumed with re-election aspirations

Re-election has obviously become the No. 1 priority for our federal, state and local politicians, even much more so than in years past. For those in the executive, legislative and perhaps even the judicial branch, it is all they seem to be concerned with.

All the pre-election cries of draining the swamp, ending corruption, ending waste and promoting smaller government go mute a few weeks after they are in office. Once the perks and power of the office are learned, the problems facing the government drop way down on their priority lists. Weeks into 2017, we started to hear about the 2018 elections. Committees to re-elect were formed, or standing ones re-energized, from the president right on down to local officials.

Could our problems involving immigration, gun control, school safety, infrastructure, health care and the debt be solved if our elected politicians would actually work on them rather than just worry about being re-elected? Citizens might even come out and vote for politicians who actually do something rather than endlessly pontificate about solutions.