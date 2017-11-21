Americans can’t afford a tax cut while we’re still at war

The only guarantee in the current tax reform proposal is that the wealthiest will ensure that their fortunes remain untaxed

As I read and listen to comments in support of the planned tax reform, I fail to see any acknowledgment that we are at war. It is not a recent development.

If anything, the fight is broadening and there is no end in sight to the deaths of our soldiers.

The costs of war, to humans and equipment, continue. And, due to wear and tear, we will face significant future costs.

For all the talk of tending to our infrastructure needs, to “draining the swamp” and the deficit, the only guarantee in the current tax reform proposal is that the wealthiest will ensure that their fortunes remain untaxed, the special interests will retain their influence and the citizenry will be bought off with a pittance.

The circus that is the White House today provides the distraction and amusement allowing the Republican Party to do the dirty work of ensuring the power of vested interests.