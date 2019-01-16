Letters

Americans don’t want the president’s wall

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
January 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A “wall” on the southern border is clearly not favored by the majority of American voters. This is easily proven by the fact that more people voted against the presidential candidate espousing a wall in 2016 than for. Next options, please.

How about immigration centers for processing asylum seekers and migrants? The centers would provide screening for terrorists and bad hombres, etc. It would be just like the Ellis Island days.

A lot of wall supporters like to point out that their forefathers came to America “the right way, through Ellis Island.” We should make it easier to become a citizen and not a scofflaw. After all, just two short years ago, America wasn’t great. They’re gonna be knocking all the doors down to get in now, what with all the winning.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like