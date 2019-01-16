Americans don’t want the president’s wall

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A “wall” on the southern border is clearly not favored by the majority of American voters. This is easily proven by the fact that more people voted against the presidential candidate espousing a wall in 2016 than for. Next options, please.

How about immigration centers for processing asylum seekers and migrants? The centers would provide screening for terrorists and bad hombres, etc. It would be just like the Ellis Island days.

A lot of wall supporters like to point out that their forefathers came to America “the right way, through Ellis Island.” We should make it easier to become a citizen and not a scofflaw. After all, just two short years ago, America wasn’t great. They’re gonna be knocking all the doors down to get in now, what with all the winning.