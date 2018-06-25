America’s entitlement ‘crisis’ is overblown

The Review-Journal’s recent editorial on pending doom facing Social Security and Medicare is old and fabricated news. It’s recycled every year. All this just because FICA taxes and Medicare deductions do not exceed the expected benefits? That’s no problem. The predicted doom date is a best-guess estimate that changes every year. The RJ should know better.

Richard Nixon solved all of our money shortage problems in 1972 when he abolished the gold standard. For the past 46 years, members of Congress have been buying re-election, and the Treasury has been covering the deficit by printing money — $20 trillion and counting.

No, Grandma is not being pushed over the cliff. But she will starve when her Social Security check will not buy a can of cat food. Debt and inflation are the problem.