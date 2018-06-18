An apology to Canada for Donald Trump’s behavior

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

As an U.S. citizen, I want to apologize to the prime minister of Canada and the Canadian people for the behavior of my president. I can believe only that Donald Trump’s parents did not instill in him the understanding that children should be seen but not heard when in the presence of adults.

Mr. Trump’s actions and statements over the G-7 meeting were childish. And Mr. Trump’s statement that his hurt feelings were going to cost the Canadians money simply showed that the president believes world trade is some kind of toy for him to play with like toy blocks.

The job of U.S. president requires an adult. I hope the Canadians will be patient until that day comes.