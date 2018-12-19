Letters

An “escape room” at Bally’s

Bob Frischmann St. Louis
December 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

It appears that one of the saddest tragedies in American history, the MGM Grand hotel fire of 1980, is being forgotten for the sake of profit. “Zoe,” a horror-based escape room, recently opened at Bally’s. This is in extremely poor taste considering that 85 people — including two from my city, St. Louis — perished in this same building by a former name.

These hotel guests could not escape their rooms, and most perished from smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. This is a badly mismatched location that bears too many similarities to a painful chapter in Las Vegas history. It needs to be moved to another site out of respect for the 85 victims of the 1980 fire.

