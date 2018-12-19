An “escape room” at Bally’s

It appears that one of the saddest tragedies in American history, the MGM Grand hotel fire of 1980, is being forgotten for the sake of profit. “Zoe,” a horror-based escape room, recently opened at Bally’s. This is in extremely poor taste considering that 85 people — including two from my city, St. Louis — perished in this same building by a former name.

These hotel guests could not escape their rooms, and most perished from smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. This is a badly mismatched location that bears too many similarities to a painful chapter in Las Vegas history. It needs to be moved to another site out of respect for the 85 victims of the 1980 fire.