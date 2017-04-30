ad-fullscreen
Letters

An NFL team or a medical school? All about priorities

Stanley Cohen, M.D. Henderson
April 29, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Does anyone else find our state’s priorities odd? A multi-millionaire needs money to move his money-making business (the Raiders) to Las Vegas, and the state comes up with $750 million to facilitate it. Admittedly, this will bring some joy to 60,000 fans (most of whom will be Nevadans) on eight Sundays a year.

But when our new medical school needs a mere $100 million, which will benefit all of us living in Southern Nevada 52 weeks a year, no one can figure out how to come up with the dollars (Wednesday Review-Journal).

This is sad, so very sad.

