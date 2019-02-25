And now Nevada begins its descent into California

Now that we have a Democrat for a governor, the first thing he does is join with other Democratic governors to sue the president for doing what the president has authority and responsibility to do, which is protect our country, in particular the southern border. This is what happens when enough Californians move here and elect the same kind of people enacting the same kind of policies that ruined their formerly wonderful state.

What are they going to do then, move to Arizona? I wish we could deport them back to California.