Animal-parts proposal doesn’t go far enough

I find it very interesting that the Nevada Senate approved a bill “to outlaw the possession, sale or purchase of animal parts or byproducts from sensitive species” (April 22 Review-Journal). However, there has been no mention of Planned Parenthood selling aborted human baby parts except to cover the arrest of the video team that documented it.

Why aren’t human body parts covered in this bill? Aren’t humans a sensitive species? How can the state Senate be more concerned with animal parts than human parts?