Another hit piece on Danny Tarkanian

Since the Review-Journal wants to investigate Mr. Tarkanian’s children’s basketball charity, why not investigate the good it has done over the years?

Danny Tarkanian. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In response to your latest hit piece on Danny Tarkanian (“Tarkanian’s real estate firm $16 million in debt,” Tuesday Review-Journal):

While most people do not understand the intricacies of owning commercial real estate in Southern Nevada, it is well known that, for years, Las Vegas was in a real depression. The article should have reported on how Mr. Tarkanian was able to weather the storm and how his buildings are now showing a profit again. Many people who were over-leveraged were unable to hold on and lost their livelihoods during the housing collapse of 2009-2014. Mr. Tarkanian should be credited with his ability to turn the buildings around.

And since the Review-Journal wants to investigate Mr. Tarkanian’s children’s basketball charity, why not investigate the good it has done over the years? How many lives have been turned around? How many kids had the chance to be off the streets and learn valuable life lessons about winning, losing and sportsmanship that were passed down from Jerry Tarkanian to his son, Danny?

I’ll be waiting for that story. Hope I don’t have to wait too long.