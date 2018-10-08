Another local swears off Las Vegas cabs

Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Because I am in my 70s, I have avoided using Uber for safety reasons. I recently took two taxi rides. On both trips, the driver refused to take surface streets, as I had requested. They both insisted on using the freeway. From past experience, I know that using the freeway adds $10 to each trip. If I am paying for a car and driver, should they not take me the way I want to go? On both taxi rides, I felt like a hostage.

I realize that taxi companies are losing money to companies such as Uber. Now I understand why. I will never call a taxi company again. I will take my chances with Uber.