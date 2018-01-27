Another side to the service dog issue

Not only do we have a problems with fake service animals, but the truly handicapped run into severe problems every day of their lives.

I have read recent letters to the Review-Journal on service dogs. My husband is wheelchair-bound, and he has a service dog. I agree that those who “fake” a disability are hurting all those with real disabilities. I strongly denounce these fakers, but there is another side of this issue.

My husband and I rarely go out because of the hassle of dealing with access and rudeness issues. Businesses often have door jambs too high for a wheelchair to safely get over, there are narrow aisles that cause problems, handicapped parking spots being used by the non-handicapped so we have no place to park to unload a wheelchair, and people complaining when we bring the service dog in.

Then there are handicapped showers in hotel rooms with a sprayer hose too short to reach the seat, ramps too steep for wheelchairs, no grab bars, handicapped toilet facilities that require me to go clear through the men’s bathroom to assist my husband, power poles that obstruct wheelchairs on sidewalks and people trying to pet — and, even worse, allowing their children to try to climb all over — the service dog.

I have actually been told that we should be required to take our food out of the eating area and go elsewhere because the dog was leaving hair and dander.

Not only do we have a problems with fake service animals, but the truly handicapped run into severe problems every day of their lives, and I don’t see anything in your paper about addressing those issues.