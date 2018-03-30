As a parent, I commend students who show solidarity for or against things that truly need to be addressed, and not based on the priorities or any specific person or group. Unless I’m mistaken, however, the students protesting last Saturday are marching to press the House and Senate to make murdering students illegal. I thought it was already illegal. So it looks to me like very good intentions gone astray.
Anti-gun protests miss the mark
Isn’t it already to illegal to kill high school students?
March 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm