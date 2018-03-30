Letters

Anti-gun protests miss the mark

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
March 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

As a parent, I commend students who show solidarity for or against things that truly need to be addressed, and not based on the priorities or any specific person or group. Unless I’m mistaken, however, the students protesting last Saturday are marching to press the House and Senate to make murdering students illegal. I thought it was already illegal. So it looks to me like very good intentions gone astray.

