Anti-Trump rhetoric getting out of hand

Is it me or have the anti-Trump leftists radicalized their followers via the internet, social media and the mainstream press culminating in the shooting of Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Virginia?

You have to look only at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, New York Post, Politico, etc. to see the anti-Trump rhetoric they put out. Also, look at Kathy Griffin’s holding what appears to be the severed head of President Trump. And how about the Shakespeare production in New York City’s Central Park showing a Trump-looking actor being stabbed to death on stage a la Caesar?

The New York Times is one of the sponsors of this outrageous production, and they are proud of it!

The congressional shooter was a Bernie Sanders supporter and thought it would be OK to go out and shoot Republican lawmakers because he hated them so much. Where did he get that idea? Of course Bernie Sanders denounced this wacko’s actions. Too little, too late.

I think the Justice Department needs to go after any news organization or radical group that incites violence against our elected politicians before it gets out of hand.

It may be too late.