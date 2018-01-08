Anti-Trumper vows to keep on fighting

I warn all Republicans that I also took an oath to defend the Constitution when I went into the military, and it did not have an expiration date.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

So a year after the election that was clearly influenced by an enemy foreign power, Donald Trump has managed to drain no swamps. He has, in fact, turned the presidency into a low-budget reality show. As it is, the people who said he was unfit for office have been proven correct — and then some.

And the establishment GOP (think: Dean Heller) that was going to be put in its place has instead forgone its duty to protect the Constitution in order to gift the wealthy with a historic tax break. They will go on using their useful idiot to sign their laws as long as they can, even if that means the end of the United States of America.

I just returned from Ireland to this unholy mess. I registered as a Democrat. I warn all Republicans that I also took an oath to defend the Constitution when I went into the military, and it did not have an expiration date.

I know we have people who put partisan politics, personal hatreds and racist views above their concern for the Constitution, but I am not one of them, and I will do any and all legal things I can to make sure the United States thrives and prospers in spite of them.

If there is any good to come out of the placement of a suspect in the Oval Office, it is this: It woke up the rest of us to what we stand to lose.