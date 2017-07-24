Are fees imposed by Las Vegas Strip resorts starting to turn off tourists?

In the meantime, we will probably be going to other casino locations across the United States as there are many that are available.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

My wife and I have enjoyed many trips in the past 20 years to Las Vegas from our home on the East Coast, but we are probably not going to be returning very often. Over the past few years, more and more fees have been added to hotel stays — including, most recently, a parking fee at many of the Strip hotels.

We do get comped as far as rooms are concerned, but on our last trip this past June, the total fees amounted to almost $50 per day. I spoke to a representative of the company (Caesars) and told them that people who are guests of the hotel should at least get parking included. He agreed with me, but said the decision had been made because “all of our competitors are doing it.”

I find that reasoning faulty for obvious reasons. In fact, not charging fees would be good advertising for any Strip hotel.

In the meantime, we will probably be going to other casino locations across the United States as there are many that are available. Las Vegas, while a fun place to be, is in competition with those places, and as long as the fees continue to be prohibitive, we will be exploring other places to vacation. I am sure that we aren’t the only people who think this way.