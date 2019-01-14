Are we now a sanctuary county?

The Review-Journal’s Tuesday article regarding how Clark County commissioners plan on spending our tax money should send off the alarm bell (“Kirkpatrick to chair county board”).

Newly elected Tick Segerblom and other commissioners want to spend $500,000, along with $100,000 in grant money over the next two years, on UNLV’s Immigration Clinic. This will allow the clinic to provide legal aid to people who have entered this country illegally and to help them fight deportation. This is absurd and possibly illegal.

So they are using our money to fight the federal government, which is prosecuting people who entered the country illegally. In essence, this makes Clark County a sanctuary county. Is that what we want?