Article on fast-track teacher credential program was enlightening

Natalie Bruzda’s recent story, “Taking fast-track approach to teaching,” was an excellent read. I have been attempting to become a guest substitute teacher in the Clark County School District for more than a year. Evidently my goal is not to be.

The district requires applicants to have information technology skills. If an applicant doesn’t have the skills to download his or her information onto the district’s database, the applicant will not be considered. I am 71, so these are skills that I would have to brush up on to become proficient.

If those in the district’s human resources department would have made me aware of the fast-track program, there was a chance I could have become a guest substitute teacher. I have provided district officials with transcripts from two universities; local and verifiable personal references; and a resume that shows more than 20 years in the financial services industry. Also, I have previous teaching experience in the El Rancho Unified School District in California

It’s sad that the fast-track approach produced only 14 teachers. I’ve read in recent Review-Journal articles that the district has laid off more than 500 teachers.

Thank you for writing such an enlightening article.