Assemblyman Richard Carrillo should pay for his effort to protect the taxi industry

Richard Carrillo. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I guess Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, has a job lined up with the taxi cartel. He was willing to betray his constituents by attaching an amendment that would create such an onerous burden on Uber and Lyft drivers that it would ensure that the companies cease operations in Nevada.

I will support any candidate who runs against him next time he is up for re-election. His willingness to deprive the citizens of Nevada this much-needed service tells me his political days will soon be over.