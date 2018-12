Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz was just elected to serve her constituents. Now she is resigning to run for the Las Vegas City Council (Tuesday Review-Journal).

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985)

What an insult to those who voted for her. What a slap in the face for all the volunteers who made her re-election possible through their hard work. What a slap to the donors. What a waste of their time and money.

Ms. Diaz should not be allowed to run for anything.