Astronaut folds on Winston Churchill comments

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
October 11, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I read the Tuesday wire service article reporting that astronaut Scott Kelly was apologizing for a tweet in which he called Winston Churchill “one of the greatest leaders of modern times.” He folded like a cheap suit under pressure from the new enemy of the American people: the Democrat/progressive mob.

Mr. Kelly promised the mob that he is going to educate himself about Churchill’s racist views and his “atrocities.” I thought that during World War II the atrocities were committed by those people — the racist Nazis and their allies — whom Churchill helped us defeat. God help us.

