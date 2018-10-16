Attacking global warming would require drastic changes in U.S. lifestyles

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

It is not unusual for people to focus on one part of some fact while ignoring other parts. There is much scientific evidence that the Earth is experiencing global warming — or climate change, if you prefer — due to carbon pollution. The part of the fact that is ignored by our elected officials is that a drastic change to our way of life is necessary to prevent the disasters predicted by that global warming.

The Paris Accord is only lip service to the solution, and scientists agree that it would not prevent the predicted disasters. It would be much more practical or doable to focus on scientific or technical solutions to the problem rather than force people to change their way of life.