Attacks on Rossi Ralenkotter are misplaced

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter apologized for using the agency's resources for personal travel. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In response to the June 17 columns by the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks and Richard N. Velotta on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority:

How do either of these writers know that convention authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter didn’t know the cards from Southwest were not gifts? They act as if he is a hardened criminal, using phrases such as “he’d been caught” and “someone ought to call the police.” Do you think he couldn’t afford $266 a month for travel over the five-year period you say the cards were used?

For all Mr. Ralentkotter has done for Las Vegas, he should get a “golden parachute.” Petty reporters such as Mr. Joecks and Mr. Velotta ought to get a life. They never have anything positive to write about.