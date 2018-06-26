Letters

Attitude toward learning starts in the home

Dennis C. Griffin Henderson
June 25, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

There’s an old saying: “You can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink”.

I have been a sub with the Clark County School District for the last 10 years, primarily teaching elementary grades. You can tell in a heartbeat which students come to learn and those who occupy a seat. Like so many other “things,” it all starts at home. The “readiness” needed to learn knows no color. Students who have been taught to respect the need for education will come ready.

You can bring a student to school, but you can’t make them learn. No matter what color they are, they must want to learn.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like