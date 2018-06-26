Attitude toward learning starts in the home

There’s an old saying: “You can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink”.

Clark High School student Issac Warren writes a note to his student council on the last day of school on Thursday, March 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I have been a sub with the Clark County School District for the last 10 years, primarily teaching elementary grades. You can tell in a heartbeat which students come to learn and those who occupy a seat. Like so many other “things,” it all starts at home. The “readiness” needed to learn knows no color. Students who have been taught to respect the need for education will come ready.

You can bring a student to school, but you can’t make them learn. No matter what color they are, they must want to learn.