Automatic voter registration more secure than current system

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

According to the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks, automatic voter registration will allow ineligible voters to sneak onto the rolls (Oct. 10 column). That’s ridiculous.

AVR comes with stronger verification procedures than we have now. Volunteers with clipboards at Albertson’s don’t ask for a passport and Social Security card like DMV workers do. If Mr. Joecks is worried about fraud, shouldn’t we implement the more secure and cost-effective system?

I’m all for keeping ineligible people off the rolls, but I’m also for greater security, more convenience and protecting our right to vote. I’m voting yes on Question 5.