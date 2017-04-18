Banks need to act on vacant properties

I’ve seen news story after news story addressing the issue of abandoned houses all over the city being occupied by the homeless and criminals. I do not understand why the banks are not held accountable for the properties and the unpaid taxes on these residences that they refuse to foreclose on.

I do not want to hear that the banks don’t know who owns the title because that’s bull as deep as the mud they are slinging.

Come on, people, demand action on this matter from the people you voted in or vote them out. Stand as a group and get your neighborhood cleaned up. Call the governor and lawmakers every day demanding a law to hold the banks accounted. Be the squeaky wheel … it works.