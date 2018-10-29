Barack Obama comes to Las Vegas

Barack Obama

President Barack Obama comes to Nevada and instructs us that he believes that, in order to “restore some sanity” to our politics, we should vote for Democrats. Steve Sisolak and Jacky Rosen stood and cheered with the adoring crowd (“Obama urges Nevadans to vote,” Tuesday Review-Journal).

So now it’s insane to want lower federal taxes, full employment, record low minority unemployment, decreased food stamp and welfare rolls, energy independence, secure borders, a fully funded military and U.S. Supreme Court judges who believe in the Constitution?

Could it be that Mr. Obama is even a worse psychiatrist than he was president?