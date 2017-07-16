Bean counters and the make of the Clark County school board

I guess the idea of America being a melting pot and Martin Luther King’s idea of not judging someone by the color of their skin has failed.

I read with some interest the July 9 Review-Journal article “Board fails to reflect student population.” Obviously the liberal/progressive reasoning is that only someone of the same ethnic background (Hispanic, Africa-American, etc) can represent these groups.

Following that logic, the representation of male students on the board seems lacking with one male member and six females. And let’s not overlooked the gay/lesbian/transgender community.

Apparently, we should be concerned more about the ethnic make up of the board rather than the primary focus to educate. This is another example of how liberals see you as a group not as an individual. I guess the idea of America being a melting pot and Martin Luther King’s idea of not judging someone by the color of their skin has failed.