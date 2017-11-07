Before criticizing, walk a mile in the shoes of a sexual harassment or assault victim

Maybe then, you wouldn’t be so quick to judge and to call someone a “coward” from behind a computer keyboard.

In his Friday letter, “Moral cowards,” Paul Gary writes, “These other victims might have been spared the horror” if sexual harassment victims “had spoken out sooner, regardless of potential consequences to their careers.” Wow.

Sexual harassment/assault? It happened to me (26 years ago). I spoke up at the time. Just like Mr. Gary said I should have. However, I didn’t have an “other career” conveniently handy to help me just pick up the pieces, as he suggests we victims should to. In fact, I lost all opportunities in that particular career field. Additionally, two of my family members were murdered because I spoke up.

Before you throw a stone, it might help to actually experience the situation. Maybe then, Mr. Gary wouldn’t be so quick to judge and to call someone a “coward” from behind a computer keyboard.