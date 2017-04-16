Befouling the truth and the lives of the needy

Neil Gorsuch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Surprise, surprise. Neil Gorsuch will occupy the deceased Antonin Scalia’s chair on the not-so Supreme Court bench, the court having lost its supremacy after the 2000 election debacle. The chair was made available by the political machinations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mr. Gorsuch will join the Roberts court’s undefeated GOP team; the 5-4 decisions will continue ad nauseam for possibly 30 years.

Thirty years! That’s a long time to sit in the chair and befoul the truth and the lives of the needy. Mr. McConnell, the bequeather of the chair, will have long-since been laid to rest in his Kentucky coal dust among those of the black lungs.