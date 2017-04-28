Bernie Sanders and envy of the successful

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Bernie Sanders was quoted in Sunday’s paper complaining that one-tenth of 1 percent have as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent.

He then asks, “Is that what America is about?”

My answer to his question is yes. Is he forgetting how his family, and so many others, came to our shores for a better life? That’s what America used to be about. People working in order to provide the things that they and their family wanted. Now it’s how much can I get from the government for free.

I praise those people who have exceeded all expectations by working or perhaps just being lucky. We all can’t be lucky but most of us can improve our lot rather than complaining about what other people have.