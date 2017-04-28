ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Bernie Sanders and envy of the successful

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
April 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Bernie Sanders was quoted in Sunday’s paper complaining that one-tenth of 1 percent have as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent.

He then asks, “Is that what America is about?”

My answer to his question is yes. Is he forgetting how his family, and so many others, came to our shores for a better life? That’s what America used to be about. People working in order to provide the things that they and their family wanted. Now it’s how much can I get from the government for free.

I praise those people who have exceeded all expectations by working or perhaps just being lucky. We all can’t be lucky but most of us can improve our lot rather than complaining about what other people have.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like