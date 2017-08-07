ad-fullscreen
Letters

“Better Deal” from Democrats sounds a lot like the Trump agenda

Ron Moers Henderson
August 6, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

The Democrats are confusing, to say the least. While Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, Jonathan Gruber, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and the rest of the previous administration’s con artists are freed of any smidgen of scrutiny by an obviously uncaring and complicit fake media, the Democrats obstruct the Trump White House from doing the people’s business with their false Russian narrative.

Ironically, Democrats Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters have now come out with a “new and improved” agenda named the “Better Deal.” Upon close inspection, we find that the “Better Deal” is not new at all. It is almost an exact replica of the current Trump program.

Reminds me of a cliche: Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
