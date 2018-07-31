Beware of socialist Democrats bearing free stuff

Sen. Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The new darling of the Democrat Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is embracing a philosophy of Democratic socialism. What she is espousing is welfare, paid for by taxing those who work for a living.

Margaret Thatcher once said that socialism works until you run out of other people’s money. Venezuela is the most recent example of Democratic socialism. Hugo Chavez was elected to lead rich and prosperous Venezuela by offering free stuff. To pay for it, he nationalized Venezuela’s natural resources. Venezuelans today are starving and under the thumb of totalitarian socialism, which they gladly accepted for free stuff. The International Monetary Fund estimates Venezuela’s inflation rate before the end of 2018 will be 1 million percent.

Over the past century, socialist collective governments have murdered 100 million people. If it happened in oil-rich Venezuela, it can happen anywhere, including the United States.

When you steal from those who produce and give to those that don’t, you lose the incentive to produce and eventually run out of other people’s money. Socialism has brought misery, poverty, starvation and death everywhere it’s been tried. Be very careful what you vote for, you might just get it.

The Democrat Party is no longer the party of JFK, it is the National Socialist Party.