Beware the mischief that Nevada Democrats can no accomplish

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Do Nevada voters realize what they have just voted for regarding their families? Property taxes could increase by 233 percent, based on 2018 Clark County assessor office’s notice of value, just by eliminating the 3 percent cap on increased property valuation, even if tax valuations remain the same. All it takes is a two-thirds majority in the Legislature, which Nevadans just gave to Democrats.

In addition, Nevada public employee unions own Democrat legislators based on their campaign contributions and endorsements, all on the taxpayers’ dime. Those unions will demand increased wages and benefits, which already exceed that in private industry.

Democrats love gun control, so no matter what you think of the Second Amendment, plan on seeing your right to protect your family diminish significantly, even as gang activity and thuggery increase around the valley.

I moved to Nevada 13 years ago based on its low tax base for retirees. I’m currently looking at other alternatives.