Big difference between Joe Arpaio and Chelsea Manning

Joe Arpaio. (AP Photo/Matt York)

In her Sunday commentary, Debra Saunders compares former Arizona sheriff Joseph Arpaio to transgender traitor Chelsea Manning simply because each is running for office (“Poles apart, Arpaio, Manning hit campaign trail”). I submit that there is a world of difference between the two senatorial candidates.

While Mr. Arpaio took some extreme measures to stop the never-ending tsunami of illegal immigrants flooding into his state, transgender Chelsea Manning was sentenced to 35 years for espionage. I’ll leave it up to the RJ readers to determine which actions are more horrific. The sheriff refusing a court order or Manning’s leaking 400,000 pages of classified material to WikiLeaks which put our nation’s military, not to mention our nation itself, in harm’s way.

The fact that former President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence is yet another blemish on his legacy.