Bill O’Reilly ruffled too many liberal feathers

Bill O'Reilly. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

I have always loved Bill O’Reilly, but never once was foolish enough to believe he was without flaws. I read Kathleen Parker’s April 16 commentary and the only thing I saw about him was an incident from more than 13 years ago when he stupidly talked dirty on the telephone to a fellow employee who was wise enough to record it. That decision paid handsomely.

I see women marching for equal pay and a level playing field with men. Then someone says something that hurts their feelings and they want to be protected and compensated.

There is probably not a woman — or man, for that matter — who has not been faced with an uncomfortable situation. You can hang up the phone, walk away or confront the person. No where have I seen that Mr. O’Reilly had inappropriately touched anyone or attacked anyone or raped anyone. Words — ugly words, perhaps, but just words. Do those words really negate all the good he has done for veterans, for readers to learn about history and for all the charities he supports?

If you are a threat to anyone, they will find a way to destroy you.