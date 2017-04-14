Bill requiring financial literacy classes for Nevada students doesn’t go far enough

I read with amusement that there is a bill in the Nevada Senate that would require schools to teach financial literacy. How about a bill requiring legislators to learn financial literacy?
Garrett Arizala
Las Vegas
I read with amusement that there is a bill in the Nevada Senate that would require schools to teach financial literacy. How about a bill requiring legislators to learn financial literacy?
Garrett Arizala
Las Vegas
Check out what's for sale or rent in the Las Vegas valley
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like