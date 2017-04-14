ad-fullscreen
Bill requiring financial literacy classes for Nevada students doesn’t go far enough

Garrett Arizala Las Vegas
April 13, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with amusement that there is a bill in the Nevada Senate that would require schools to teach financial literacy. How about a bill requiring legislators to learn financial literacy?

