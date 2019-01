Recently, billionaire Tom Steyer has been on television promoting the Need to Impeach organization. But there hasn’t been a word of outrage from the liberal media. Nor has there been mention of the terrible effects of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.

Yet when the billionaire Koch brothers put any money into a conservative (Republican) movement, the liberal press howls in protest. Apparently, “blue” money is OK and “red” money is terribly poisonous.