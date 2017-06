Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman High School football head coach, left, leaves the courtroom with his brother Tony Sanchez, UNLV football head coach. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

So Kenny Sanchez was innocent (“Gaels Sanchez found not guilty,” Wednesday Review-Journal). His accuser, Brooke Stewart, admitted to her lies and false accusations. Those false charges cost the taxpayers a lot of money, let alone the cost to Mr. Sanchez.

She owes the taxpayers for her false vindictive charges. She needs to serve time.