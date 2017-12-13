Bishop Gorman is the best team money can buy

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Heroism is taking the field with teammates from your neighborhood and playing your best, even when you know that the opposing team is the best money can buy from around the world.

Heroic coaching is leading a public school sports program in which the athletes matriculate within their local area from K-12, not cherry-picking a team of national and international recruits and offering them “educational scholarships.”

Heroic sports programs are made by small, equivalent public investments and local team fundraising, not million-dollar endowments by well-heeled alumni.

The rules allow Bishop Gorman to do this. So be it. But enough with the sniveling drivel of Coach Kenny Sanchez who called Northern Nevada coaches “cowards.” He wouldn’t know a coward without looking in the mirror.

Doug van Aman

Reno