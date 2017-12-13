ad-fullscreen
Letters

Bishop Gorman is the best team money can buy

December 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Heroism is taking the field with teammates from your neighborhood and playing your best, even when you know that the opposing team is the best money can buy from around the world.

Heroic coaching is leading a public school sports program in which the athletes matriculate within their local area from K-12, not cherry-picking a team of national and international recruits and offering them “educational scholarships.”

Heroic sports programs are made by small, equivalent public investments and local team fundraising, not million-dollar endowments by well-heeled alumni.

The rules allow Bishop Gorman to do this. So be it. But enough with the sniveling drivel of Coach Kenny Sanchez who called Northern Nevada coaches “cowards.” He wouldn’t know a coward without looking in the mirror.

Doug van Aman

Reno

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like