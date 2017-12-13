Bishop Gorman not operating on a level playing field

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

In regard to a letter you published recently headlined “Wimping out” on the fact that Northern Nevada schools don’t want to play Bishop Gorman, I have a suggestion. If Bishop Gorman wants to play against all Nevada high schools, then it should be on a level playing field. How can it be a level playing field when Bishop Gorman has been known to recruit athletes. Everyone knows this if you follow local sports, as I have for so many years.

A friend of mine’s kids were both recruited by Gorman and told not to worry about the cost of tuition. They would work something out is what they were told. They both declined the offer and went to the public school they were zoned for.