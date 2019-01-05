Blame California officer’s death on lax immigration policies

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In his Wednesday letter “Tragic story,” David Tulanian says that the murder of the California policeman by an illegal alien was due to the government shutdown and no wall. That is not true. It was due to sanctuary cities and horrible immigration laws. and policies.

The accused killer was not only illegal, he was twice arrested for DUI. He should have been deported or jailed long ago. The wall, if it is built, will not be up for at least two years — even if fully funded. And the shutdown had nothing to do with the suspect’s longtime illegal presence and prior arrests. It is our sanctuary cities and immigration policies that are responsible for the tragic death of legal immigrant and policeman Ronil Singh.

And the fact that newly elected Sen. Jacky Rosen is an independent thinker has nothing to do with the wall. The answers are better policies and laws along with better border security — land, and sea, including high tech. It’s not just about the Great Wall of China or Donald Trump’s shutdown.