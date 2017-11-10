Blame environmentalists for raging wildfires

They have reduced and or stopped livestock grazing on public lands and have put many farmers and ranchers out of business

In your Monday editorial you addressed congressional efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires. But you missed one very important fact.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management for years have given in to the environmentalists and the politically correct. They have reduced and or stopped livestock grazing on public lands and have put many farmers and ranchers out of business. Livestock grazing plays a big part in reducing the fuel for wildfires.

As you say, logging and other actions in national forests would reduce the fire hazards. The true environmentalists are the farmers and ranchers. They make their living by taking care of the land. The Forest Service and the BLM need to be put back to being service agencies, as they were originally intended, instead of being police departments. Having a college degree does not always qualify some people to manage things.