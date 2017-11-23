Blame Las Vegas drivers for high pedestrian body count

It’s not the roads and the lights causing pedestrian deaths. It’s the drivers (“Pedestrian fatalities in county hit record high,” Friday Review-Journal). What we need in Clark County is mandatory driving school. My children attended high school in the Los Angeles Unified District, and driver training was offered and taken in an automobile with a trained driving instructor.

Every day, drivers exceed speed limits, run red lights, tailgate and ignore stop signs. Drivers don’t seem to use their directional signals anymore, and they change lanes on freeways without any notice. It would be great if our schools had the money to offer driving training. It would certainly stop the carnage on our streets.