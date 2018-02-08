Blame Republicans for the nation’s debt and deficit

Our government is on track to borrow $955 billion this fiscal year, twice as much as last year. Thanks a lot, Donald Trump.

Right-wingers have been preaching for decades that the Republicans are the party of fiscal sanity and spending restraint. They repeat the canard that Democrats are the big spenders and that Barack Obama added hugely to the budget deficit and national debt. The truth is just the opposite. The only presidents in our lifetime who have lowered the deficit are Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

By law, all spending bills must originate in the House of Representatives, which has been controlled by the Republicans for the past seven years. It is the Republicans who are spending our country into bankruptcy. Their lunatic spending increases on defense, along with their massive, insane tax cuts for the 1 percent, are the primary drivers of the problem.

Apparently right-wingers can’t count or do simple arithmetic. But they are very, very good at shifting blame and pointing fingers.